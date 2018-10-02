Become a CAPA Member
2-Oct-2018 1:17 PM

Ryanair lowers full year 2018 guidance due to strike action

Ryanair lowered (01-Oct-2018) its full year profit guidance from a current range of EUR1.25 billion to EUR1.35 billion to a new range of EUR1.10 billion to EUR1.20 billion due to:

  • Lower traffic and weaker close in fares in Sep-2018 as a result of two days of coordinated pilot and cabin crew strike actions in Germany, Netherlands, Belgium, Spain and Portugal;
  • Lower third quarter fares as forward bookings (particularly for the October school midterms and Christmas) and customer confidence are affected by concern of further strikes;
  • Higher EU261 care and reaccommodation costs arising from these recent industrial action;
  • Higher prices for unhedged oil (10%). [more - original PR]

