2-Oct-2018 1:17 PM
Ryanair lowers full year 2018 guidance due to strike action
Ryanair lowered (01-Oct-2018) its full year profit guidance from a current range of EUR1.25 billion to EUR1.35 billion to a new range of EUR1.10 billion to EUR1.20 billion due to:
- Lower traffic and weaker close in fares in Sep-2018 as a result of two days of coordinated pilot and cabin crew strike actions in Germany, Netherlands, Belgium, Spain and Portugal;
- Lower third quarter fares as forward bookings (particularly for the October school midterms and Christmas) and customer confidence are affected by concern of further strikes;
- Higher EU261 care and reaccommodation costs arising from these recent industrial action;
- Higher prices for unhedged oil (10%). [more - original PR]