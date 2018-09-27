Ryanair lodges complaint with EU Commission over competitor interference in industrial relations

Ryanair submitted (26-Sep-2018) a complaint to the European Commission over competitor airline pilots/cabin crew interference in negotiations with unions. Ryanair asserted:

In Spain , Norwegian cabin crew in Alicante have organised cabin crew strikes;

, cabin crew in Alicante have organised cabin crew strikes; In Portugal , TAP cabin crew have organised strikes;

, cabin crew have organised strikes; In the Netherlands , the pilots union insist that a KLM pilot negotiates with Ryanair;

, the pilots union insist that a pilot negotiates with Ryanair; In Sweden , pilot unions refused to meet unless a Braathens pilot is invited;

, pilot unions refused to meet unless a pilot is invited; Ryanair has offered to meet with employees and their unions in every EU country with the only pre-condition being no competitor employee involvement.

Ryanair CEO Michael O'Leary commented: "We are not aware of any other mult-national company in Europe where its union negotiations are interfered with by competitor employees. Volkswagen's union negotiations do not take place with Peugeot car workers. Tesco is not required to meet with ASDA employees. Yet in Ryanair currently, we are being asked to negotiate with pilots and/or cabin crew of Aer Lingus, Norwegian, TAP, Eurowings, KLM and Braathens. This is anti competitive behaviour which damages consumers". [more - original PR]