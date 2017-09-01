Loading
1-Sep-2017 4:50 AM

Ryanair announces summer 2018 schedule from London airports

Ryanair announced (31-Aug-2017) its summer 2018 schedule from London airports with 168 routes in total and delivering up to 24.8 million passengers p/a. Highlights include:

Ryanair CEO Michael O'Leary also called for the UK to remain in the EU Open Skies agreement post Brexit and cautioned: "Should the UK leave, there may not be sufficient time... to negotiate a timely replacement bilateral which could result in a disruption of flights between the UK and Europe for a period of time from April '19 onwards, and/or the cancellation of flights and routes, and the movement of our based aircraft to Continental Europe". [more - original PR]

