Ryanair announces summer 2018 schedule from London airports

Ryanair announced (31-Aug-2017) its summer 2018 schedule from London airports with 168 routes in total and delivering up to 24.8 million passengers p/a. Highlights include:
- London Stansted Airport: Five new routes:
- Aalborg: Four times weekly;
- Dusseldorf Weeze: Four times weekly;
- Frankfurt: Twice daily;
- Oradea: Three times weekly;
- Pardubice: Three times weekly;
- 144 routes in total handling up to 21.4 million passengers p/a;
- Supporting up to 16,000 onsite jobs;
- London Gatwick Airport:
- London Luton Airport:
- Bydgoszcz: New route, four times weekly;
- 19 routes in total handling up to 1.7 million passengers p/a;
- Supporting up to 1200 onsite jobs.
Ryanair CEO Michael O'Leary also called for the UK to remain in the EU Open Skies agreement post Brexit and cautioned: "Should the UK leave, there may not be sufficient time... to negotiate a timely replacement bilateral which could result in a disruption of flights between the UK and Europe for a period of time from April '19 onwards, and/or the cancellation of flights and routes, and the movement of our based aircraft to Continental Europe". [more - original PR]