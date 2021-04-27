Ryanair launches new Price Checker tool and Verified Seal

Ryanair launched (26-Apr-2021) a new Price Checker tool and Verified Seal, as two new initiatives on the carrier's website/app to protect customers against online travel agents, who may be overcharging customers and providing incorrect customer details. The 'Price Checker' tool will allow customers who booked through an online travel agent to check the amount paid to Ryanair for their booking, compared to the amount charged by the online travel agent. The Verified Seal is displayed as branded tick and will be visible on Ryanair.com and the Ryanair app only. [more - original PR]