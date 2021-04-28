Ryanair launches 500 routes for summer 2022

Ryanair announced (27-Apr-2021) the early release of its summer 2022 schedule, which includes over 10,000 weekly frequencies across 500 routes, with further routes to be announced in the coming months. All routes can be booked as far out as Oct-2022. Popular destinations include Barcelona, Ibiza, Lanzarote, Lisbon, Malta and the Greek Islands. In addition, Berlin, Krakow, Venice, Rome and Seville are also included in the summer schedule. [more - original PR]