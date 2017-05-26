Ryanair launches five point plan for European jobs and tourism growth

Ryanair launched (25-May-2017) a five point plan to grown European tourism by 10% by 2018 and create an additional two million jobs. Details include:

Lowering airport costs and removing taxes on short haul travel within Europe;

Addressing accommodation shortage and building more hotels;

Improving the marketing of EU destinations to encourage EU nationals to holiday in Europe;

destinations to encourage EU nationals to holiday in Europe; Developing new regional resorts including southern Italy and northern Spain ;

and northern ; Developing increased year-round tourism and off-peak seasonal city break travel.

Ryanair CMO Kenny Jacobs said: "Ryanair urges EU countries to encourage more Europeans to holiday in Europe. By lowering airport costs and taxes, addressing the accommodation shortage, improving the marketing of EU destinations, promoting new regional resorts and developing a bigger year-round tourist season". [more - original PR]