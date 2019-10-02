2-Oct-2019 10:17 AM
Ryanair launches 2020 summer schedule for UK, expects to carry more than 46m pax
Ryanair announced (01-Oct-2019) its 2020 summer schedule for the UK. Highlights include:
- More than 500 routes;
- Five new routes:
- Edinburgh-Bydgoszcz;
- Manchester-Pisa;
- London Stansted-Cluj;
- London Stansted-Kosice;
- London Stansted-Terceira;
- Nine new summer services;
- Increased frequencies on 46 other routes including services to Budapest, Milan Bergamo and Krakow;
- 46.3 million passengers p/a;
- Supporting up to 35,000 onsite jobs. [more - original PR]