Ryanair joins 'Fuelling Flight Initiative’ to support SAF

Ryanair joined (03-Mar-2021) the 'Fuelling Flight Initiative' in its commitment to support sustainable aviation fuels (SAF) as an essential element to achieve net zero carbon emissions in aviation. This initiative provides recommendations on the sustainability aspects of the EU's policy design to support SAFs. In conjunction with environmental groups, airlines and research organisations, the group convenes to reach consensus on the necessary policies for the transition towards carbon neutral flying. [more - original PR]