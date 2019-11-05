Ryanair issues Boeing MAX delivery update, delays to reduce growth from 7% to 3%

Ryanair issued (04-Nov-2019) the following Boeing MAX delivery updates:

Delivery of the airline group's first 737 MAX 200 aircraft has been repeatedly delayed from 2Q2019;

Ryanair now expects its first MAX aircraft to be delivered in Mar/Apr-2020 at the earliest (subject to EASA approval), however the airline also notes that the risk of further delay is increasing;

Ryanair expects to receive 20 MAX 200s (previously 58) in time for summer 2020 which has cut the airline's summer growth rate from 7% to 3% (162 million to 157 million guests in FY2021).

Ryanair stated: "We remain confident that these 'gamechanger' aircraft... when delivered will transform our cost base and our business for the next decade. Due to these delivery delays, we will not see any of these expected cost savings delivered until FY2021". [more - original PR]