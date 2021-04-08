Ryanair Holdings expects FY2021 net loss between EUR800m and EUR850m

Ryanair Holdings stated (07-Apr-2021) it expects to report a pre-exceptional FY2021 net loss of between -EUR800 million and -EUR850 million, updated from its previous guidance of -EUR850 million to -EUR950 million. Ryanair Group's full year traffic was 27.5 million (down from 149 million in FY2020) due to coronavirus government service cancellations and travel restrictions. Ryanair's balance sheet remains strong with a BBB credit rating (S&P and Fitch) and significant liquidity. Year end cash as of 31-Mar-2021 was more than EUR3.15 billion, while more than 84% of the Group's owned fleet of 420 Boeing 737 aircraft are unencumbered. Easter travel restrictions and a delayed traffic recovery in the peak summer 2021 season, due to the slow rollout of coronavirus vaccinations across the UK, means that FY2022 traffic is likely to be towards the lower end of Ryanair's previously guided range of 80 million to 120 million passengers. The carrier believes that the outcome for FY2022 is close to breakeven. [more - original PR]