Ryanair Group expects significant ticket discounting from flag carriers

Ryanair Group stated (18-May-2020) when group airlines return to scheduled operations from Jul-2020 "the competitive landscape in Europe will be distorted by unprecedented quantums of State Aid", which Ryanair stated is "in breach of EU rules". More than EUR30 billion has been granted to the Lufthansa Group, Air France-KLM, Alitalia, SAS and Norwegian. The Ryanair Group therefore expects that traffic on reduced schedules will be subject to significant price discounting, and below cost selling, from "flag carriers with huge State Aid war chests". [more - original PR].