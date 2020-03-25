Ryanair Group does not expect to operate any services in Apr/May-2020

Ryanair Group reported (24-Mar-2020) it expects the majority of the group's operations to be grounded from 24-Mar-2020 and does not expect to operate services for Apr-2020 and May-2020, dependent on government advice. Ryanair Group offered its fleet to all EU Governments for rescue operations and the movement of essential services. The carrier reduced office staff by 50% for social distancing reasons and suspended trolley service to minimise social contact. [more - original PR]