Become a CAPA Member
Loading
25-Mar-2020 11:08 AM

Ryanair Group does not expect to operate any services in Apr/May-2020

Ryanair Group reported (24-Mar-2020) it expects the majority of the group's operations to be grounded from 24-Mar-2020 and does not expect to operate services for Apr-2020 and May-2020, dependent on government advice. Ryanair Group offered its fleet to all EU Governments for rescue operations and the movement of essential services. The carrier reduced office staff by 50% for social distancing reasons and suspended trolley service to minimise social contact. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More