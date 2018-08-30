Ryanair finalises acquisition of 75% of Laudamotion

Ryanair completed (29-Aug-2018) the purchase of a 75% shareholding in Laudamotion. Ryanair CCO David O'Brien said: "We applaud the extraordinary work of Niki Lauda, Andreas Gruber and all the Laudamotion team in the face of very difficult market circumstances and unfair competitor activity to deliver this flying programme this summer, which has provided low fares for the first time ever on over 53 routes... We look forward to fulfilling Niki Lauda's vision of Laudamotion as Austria's No. 1 low fare airline and providing competition and choice to the high fare airlines which have for too long fleeced Austrian and German consumers/visitors". [more - original PR]