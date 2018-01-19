Ryanair continues discussions to recognise BALPA and Irish pilots union

Ryanair confirmed (18-Jan-2018) it is holding discussions to recognise the following pilots unions:
- British Airlines Pilots' Airlines Association (BALPA):
- Ryanair confirmed all 15 of its UK pilot bases voted to accept a 20% pay increase;
- Recognition discussions continue with BALPA;
- Ryanair and BALPA agreed to pay increases for six out of 15 UK bases;
- Ireland's Fórsa (formerly IMPACT) and its Ryanair Irish Pilots Council:
- Ryanair stated discussions with Fórsa are progressing slowly;
- Ryanair will also continue to communicate with the 35% of Dublin based pilots who are yet to accept a pay increase. [more - original PR]