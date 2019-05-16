Ryanair condemns proposed Dutch aviation tax as a 'state subsidy' for KLM

Ryanair criticised (15-May-2019) the Dutch Government's proposed National Aviation Tax, due to be introduced in 2021, as "state aid" for KLM. Ryanair chief marketing officer Kenny Jacobs said: "This Dutch Aviation Tax has nothing to do with the environment, it's just another state subsidy to KLM. If the Dutch Government are serious about the environment then it should apply environmental taxes to the biggest polluter which is those passengers taking two connecting flights at Schiphol on older aircraft, and instead levy lower taxes on environmentally efficient airlines carrying passengers on direct flights on newer aircraft to/from the Netherlands". Under the new legislation, KLM's transfer passengers will be exempt from the tax. [more - original PR]