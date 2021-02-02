Ryanair concludes London Stansted growth deal extension to 2028

Ryanair Group stated (01-Feb-2021) Ryanair concluded a four year extension of its low cost growth deal at London Stansted Airport to 2028, extending the group's low cost leadership in the key London market. The group has also secured easyJet's seven based aircraft slot portfolio in London Stansted. To facilitate an increase of summer 2021 operations, Ryanair is accelerating cabin crew training which will increase staff costs in Q4FY2020. The investment will ensure that Group airlines are well placed to take up traffic recovery opportunities that arise throughout summer 2021 and beyond. [more - original PR]