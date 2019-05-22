Ryanair commences EUR700m share buy back programme

Ryanair entered (21-May-2019) arrangements with its brokers, Citigroup Global Markets and J&E Davy, to commence a share buyback programme to repurchase ordinary shares of EUR0.006 each, including shares underlying American depository shares. The purpose of the buy back is to reduce the share capital, and as such all repurchased shares will be cancelled. The maximum consideration payable by Ryanair in respect of repurchases of shares and shares underlying American depository shares is EUR700 million. Subject to market conditions, this latest buy back programme will end no later than 20-May-2020. [more - original PR]