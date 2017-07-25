Ryanair CEO says Brexit may lead to UK based aircraft withdrawal

Ryanair CEO Michael O'Leary reaffirmed (24-Jul-2017) the carrier's position of moving UK based aircraft to Continental Europe without Brexit certainty. Mr O'Leary said: "If we do not have certainty about the legal basis for the operation of flights between the UK and the EU by autumn 2018, we may be forced to cancel flights and move some, or all, of our UK based aircraft to Continental Europe from Apr-2019 onwards. We have contingency plans in place and will, as always, adapt to changed circumstances in the best interests of our customers and shareholders". [more - original PR]