Ryanair CEO outlines Brexit concerns, calls for clarity before 2Q2018

Ryanair CEO Michael O'Leary reiterated (02-Aug-2017) the carrier's Brexit concerns, stating: "We remain worried at the continuing uncertainty which prevails over the terms of the UK's departure from the EU". Mr O'Leary said: "Our initial discussions with the UK government do not suggest that they realise the urgency of this problem. Airlines would like clarity on this issue before we publish S19 schedules in Q2 of 2018". Mr O'Leary added during the period of uncertainty, Ryanair will pivot growth away from the UK and base new aircraft in Europe. [more - original PR]

