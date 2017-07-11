Ryanair cancels planned Ukraine services

Ryanair cancelled (10-Jul-2017) planned entry into the Ukrainian market following the collapse of a growth agreement with Kiev Boryspil Airport, Ukraine's Ministry of Infrastructure and airport officials. Ryanair CCO David O'Brien said: "Kiev Airport has demonstrated that Ukraine is not yet a sufficiently mature or reliable business location to invest valuable Ryanair aircraft capacity. Kiev Airport's failure to honour commitments will result in the loss of over 500,000 customers and 400 airport jobs in the first year alone... We regret also that Lviv Airport has fallen victim to Kiev Airport's decision". Ryanair planned to launch four Kiev routes and seven Lviv routes. Capacity will be transferred to bases in Germany, Israel and Poland. [more - original PR]