26-Sep-2018 11:01 AM

Ryanair cancels 8% of services due to pan European strike action

Ryanair cancelled (25-Sep-2018) 190 (8%) of its 2400 scheduled services on 28-Sep-2018 due to strike action by a minority of cabin crew in Spain, Belgium, Netherlands, Portugal, Italy and Germany. All affected passengers were sent emails and text SMS messages advising them of their flight cancellation three days in advance. Ryanair chief marketing officer Kenny Jacobs commented: "These repeated unnecessary strikes are damaging Ryanair's business and our customer confidence at a time when oil prices are rising strongly, and if they continue, it is inevitable that we will have to look again at our capacity growth this winter and in summer 2019". Mr Jacobs also called on the unions to see "common sense" and finalise agreements within the coming weeks to prevent further disruptions. [more - original PR]

