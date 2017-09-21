Ryanair publishes update on cancellations, expects most affected pax to be re-booked in six days

Ryanair published (20-Sep-2017) updates on its six week programme of daily cancellations until the end of Oct-2017. Highlights include:

All 315,000 affected passengers received email notices on 18-Sep-2017 advising them of service changes and offering alternative flights, refunds and EU261 notices;

By close of business on 20-Sep-2017: Ryanair forecast more than 175,000 passengers are to be re-accommodated on other Ryanair services, representing more than 55% of affected passengers; More than 63,000 refunds processed, representing more than 20% of affected passengers;

Additional customer service staff engaged to expedite the backlog of service change requests and refunds.

Ryanair CMO Kenny Jacobs added: "We have taken on extra customer service teams to speed up the rate at which we accommodate and action alternative flight requests or refund applications. We expect to have the vast majority of these completed by the end of this week".