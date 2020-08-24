Ryanair calls on Irish Govt to add Germany, Portugal and UK to Green List

Ryanair called (21-Aug-2020) on the Irish Government to add Germany, Portugal and the UK to Ireland's Green list. Ryanair stated both Germany and the UK "have lower COVID case rates than Ireland" and added: "The UK's medical experts and scientists have now agreed that quarantine restrictions are not necessary for passengers from Portugal". Ryanair DAC CEO Eddie Wilson stated: "The Irish Govt and NPHET continue to mismanage travel restrictions between Ireland and the other 27 EU member states… It is time for the Govt to remove these ineffective travel restrictions, and add countries such as Germany, the UK and Portugal to Ireland's Green List". [more - original PR]