21-Jun-2017 9:18 AM
Ryanair purchases 10 additional 737 MAX 200 aircraft, bringing firm orders to 110
Ryanair purchased (20-Jun-2017) 10 LEAP-1B powered Boeing 737 MAX 200 aircraft, valued at over UDS1.1 billion at current list prices. The new order is in addition to Ryanair's existing order for 100 737 MAX 200 aircraft (with 100 options), five of which will be delivered in 1H2019. Ryanair operates an all-Boeing fleet, with an average age of 6.5 years and took delivery of its 450th aircraft in Mar-2017. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II] [more - original PR - III - French]