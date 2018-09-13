Ryanair boosts London connectivity for summer 2019 despite hard Brexit concerns

Ryanair announced (12-Sep-2018) details of its 2019 summer schedule from its four London airports. Highlights include:

Commenting on the carrier's largest schedule from London to date, Ryanair CEO Michael O'Leary cautioned: "We remain concerned at the increasing risk of a hard Brexit in Mar-2019. While we hope that a 21 month transition agreement from Mar-2019 will be agreed, recent events in the UK have added uncertainty, and we believe that the risk of a hard Brexit (which could lead to flights being grounded for a period of days or weeks) is being underestimated". [more - original PR]