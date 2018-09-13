13-Sep-2018 10:16 AM
Ryanair boosts London connectivity for summer 2019 despite hard Brexit concerns
Ryanair announced (12-Sep-2018) details of its 2019 summer schedule from its four London airports. Highlights include:
- New three aircraft base at London Southend Airport;
- Two additional based aircraft at London Luton Airport, six in total;
- 23 new routes including:
- More than 180 routes in total;
- 26 million passengers p/a (including from London Gatwick Airport), an increase of 5% year-on-year;
- Supporting up to 20,000 onsite jobs.
Commenting on the carrier's largest schedule from London to date, Ryanair CEO Michael O'Leary cautioned: "We remain concerned at the increasing risk of a hard Brexit in Mar-2019. While we hope that a 21 month transition agreement from Mar-2019 will be agreed, recent events in the UK have added uncertainty, and we believe that the risk of a hard Brexit (which could lead to flights being grounded for a period of days or weeks) is being underestimated". [more - original PR]