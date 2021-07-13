Ryanair announces plans to hire 2000 pilots

Ryanair announced (12-Jul-2021) plans to recruit 2000 pilots for new aircraft deliveries over the next three years as Ryanair recovers and rebuilds from coronavirus. Training courses will take place through 2021, to be ready for summer 2022 for positions all over Europe. Ryanair has partnered with Airline Flight Academy in Dublin to deliver Boeing 737 training courses as part of this recruitment drive. Ryanair people director Darrell Hughes stated: "As we take delivery of more than 210 Boeing 737-8200 gamechanger aircraft, Ryanair will recruit 2000+ pilots over the next three years to fill positions created by this growth… Throughout the pandemic, Ryanair has worked closely with our people to save jobs and we are delighted to start planning for a return to growth over the coming years". [more - original PR]