Ryanair announces new Venice Treviso base

Ryanair announced (04-Dec-2020) a new base at Venice Treviso Airport, scheduled to open on 30-Mar-2021, with two based aircraft. The base represents a USD200 million investment. Ryanair plans a network of 45 services connecting Venice Treviso domestically and internationally to more than 20 countries across Europe. The airline will deliver increased connectivity with the Veneto region across its three airports of Venice Marco Polo, Verona and Venice Treviso, with 60 routes in total, that will deliver over three million customers p/a and support more than 2000 jobs. Ryanair DAC CEO Eddie Wilson said: "We are delighted to conclude this long term investment with SAVE Group in developing connections to the Veneto Region based on efficient operations and competitive airport charges, paving the way for traffic growth and new routes at Ryanair's 15th Italian base". [more - original PR]