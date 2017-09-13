Ryanair to base three additional aircraft and launch 34 new routes at Frankfurt Airport

Ryanair announced (12-Sep-2017) its 2018 summer schedule from Frankfurt Airport. Highlights include:
- 34 new routes:
- Athens: Daily;
- Agadir: Twice weekly;
- Barcelona: Daily;
- Brindisi: Three times weekly;
- Catania: Four times weekly;
- Corfu: Twice weekly;
- Chania: Twice weekly;
- Girona Costa Brava: Twice weekly;
- Glasgow: Daily;
- Gran Canaria: Twice weekly;
- Kefalonia: Twice weekly;
- Krakow: Daily:
- Lanzarote: Twice weekly;
- Lisbon: Daily;
- London Stansted: Twice daily;
- Madrid: Daily;
- Manchester: Six times weekly;
- Marseille: Three times weekly;
- Milan Bergamo: Daily:
- Murcia: Twice weekly;
- Mykonos: Twice weekly;
- Perpignan: Twice weekly;
- Perugia: Twice weekly;
- Pisa: Three times weekly;
- Porto: Daily;
- Pula: Twice weekly;
- Rijeka: Twice weekly;
- Santorini: Twice weekly;
- Seville: Three times weekly;
- Tenerife: Three times weekly;
- Toulouse: Four times weekly;
- Valencia: Daily;
- Venice Treviso: Daily;
- Zadar: Twice weekly;
- Three additional based aircraft (USD300 million investment);
- 10 based aircraft in total;
- 38 total routes to nine countries;
- Palma frequency increase to 11 times weekly;
- 2.6 million passengers p/a (+1.2 million);
- Supporting up to 1950 onsite jobs. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - Italian]