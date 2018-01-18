Loading
18-Jan-2018 7:58 AM

Ryanair launches 10 new French routes, to discuss new regional French bases with unions

Ryanair launched (17-Jan-2018) 10 new French routes in its 2018 winter schedule. Details as follows:

Ryanair also confirmed it met with a number of French airports in Paris to discuss possible Ryanair bases at a number of regional airports. The carrier also committed to engaging with workers committees and unions to discuss new bases. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - Czech]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership gives you access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More