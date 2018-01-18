Ryanair launches 10 new French routes, to discuss new regional French bases with unions

Ryanair launched (17-Jan-2018) 10 new French routes in its 2018 winter schedule. Details as follows:
- Paris Paris Beauvais-Tille Airport:
- Bratislava: Twice weekly;
- Malta: Twice weekly;
- Prague: Three times weekly;
- Thessaloniki: Twice weekly;
- Marseille Airport:
- Nantes Airport:
- London Stansted: Four times weekly;
- Seville: Twice weekly;
- Bordeaux Airport:
- Valencia: Twice weekly.
Ryanair also confirmed it met with a number of French airports in Paris to discuss possible Ryanair bases at a number of regional airports. The carrier also committed to engaging with workers committees and unions to discuss new bases. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - Czech]