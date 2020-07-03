Become a CAPA Member
3-Jul-2020 11:03 AM

Ryanair and BALPA reach four year agreement on 20% pay reduction for pilots

Ryanair stated (02-Jul-2020) the British Airline Pilots' Association (BALPA) accepted a four year agreement, which includes a 20% pay reduction restored over four years and productivity improvements on rosters, flexible working patterns and annual leave to minimise UK pilot job losses. 90% of Ryanair's UK pilots voted on the agreement and 96% voted to accept. The airline stated: "This agreement gives Ryanair a framework to flex its operation during the COVID-19 crisis and a pathway to recovery when the business returns to normal in the years ahead". [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II]

