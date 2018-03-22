23-Mar-2018 9:09 AM
Ryanair and Air Europa extend codeshare agreement
Ryanair and Air Europa Lineas Aereas extended (22-Mar-2018) their codeshare partnership. Ryanair will codeshare on Air Europa services from 15 European cities to Madrid and onward to 16 countries in North, Central and South America, including Argentina, Brazil, Cuba, Mexico and the United States. Ryanair codeshares on 150 of Air Europa's routes. [more - original PR - Ryanair - English] [more - original PR - Air Europa - Spanish]