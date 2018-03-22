Loading
23-Mar-2018 9:09 AM

Ryanair and Air Europa extend codeshare agreement

Ryanair and Air Europa Lineas Aereas extended (22-Mar-2018) their codeshare partnership. Ryanair will codeshare on Air Europa services from 15 European cities to Madrid and onward to 16 countries in North, Central and South America, including Argentina, Brazil, Cuba, Mexico and the United States. Ryanair codeshares on 150 of Air Europa's routes. [more - original PR - Ryanair - English] [more - original PR - Air Europa - Spanish]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership gives you access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More