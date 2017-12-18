Ryanair changes long standing policy of not recognising unions to avoid Christmas disruptions

Ryanair agreed (15-Dec-2017) to recognise pilot unions in Ireland, the UK, Germany, Italy, Spain and Portugal. Details include:

Ryanair to change its long standing policy of not recognising unions in order to avoid any threat of disruption to passengers and services from pilot unions during the Christmas period;

Unions recognised on the condition they establish Ryanair pilots committees to deal with Ryanair issues, as the carrier will not engage with pilots who fly for "competitor airlines in Ireland or elsewhere";

Ryanair called on pilots' unions to call off planned industrial action on 20-Dec-2017.

Ryanair CEO Michael O'Leary commented: "Putting the needs of our customers first, and avoiding disruption to their Christmas flights, is the reason why we will now deal with our pilots through recognised national union structures and we hope and expect that these structures can and will be agreed with our pilots early in the New Year". [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II]