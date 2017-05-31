Ryanair accelerates fleet growth

Ryanair stated (30-May-2017) it is engaged in a fleet review with Boeing to accelerate fleet growth in 2018 and 2019. Ryanair plans to extend 10 of its lease returns and add selectively to its current orders over the next 24 months. Ryanair will accelerate fleet expansion to capitalise on competitor restructuring and the need for additional short haul aircraft to respond. During FY2017, Ryanair took delivery of 52 new 737s. [more - original PR]