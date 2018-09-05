Ryanair: 550 cancellations in Aug-2018 due to strike action and ATC staff shortages

Ryanair reported (04-Sep-2018) ATC staff shortages and an "unnecessary" pilot strike on 10-Aug-2018 resulted in almost 550 cancellations in Aug-2018 compared to 27 cancellations in Aug-2017. Ryanair chief marketing officer Kenny Jacobs commented: "Regrettably, over 100,000 Ryanair customers had their flights cancelled in August because of repeated ATC staff shortages in the UK, Germany and France... Ryanair, together with other European airlines, calls for urgent action by the EU Commission and Governments to correct these ATC staff shortages which are disrupting the travel plans of millions of Europe's consumers this summer". [more - original PR]