RwandAir announced (17-Oct-2022) plans to commence four times weekly Kigali-London Heathrow nonstop service with A330 equipment on 06-Nov-2022. The airline has operated Kigali-Brussels-London service since May-2017 and currently operates the service three times weekly. RwandAir CEO Yvonne Makolo said the nonstop service will enable "shorter flight times and increased connections". [more - original PR]