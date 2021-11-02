RwandAir CEO: Mandatory vaccination for travel 'won't work for Africa'

RwandAir CEO Yvonne Manzi Makolo stated (01-Nov-2021) the adoption of COVID-19 vaccination as a mandatory condition for travel "won't work for Africa". Ms Makolo stated: "In Africa, the overall vaccination rate is less than 5% and we will struggle to get anywhere close to the rates being seen elsewhere, even in a year or two's time. Simply, making vaccination a mandatory condition for travel would shut out most of the African market and African travellers". Ms Makolo said COVID-19 testing is a viable alternative for Africa, commenting: "A negative test close to departure should be sufficient. But it must be affordable". [more - original PR]