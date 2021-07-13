13-Jul-2021 4:27 AM
RwandAir and Qatar Airways launch loyalty partnership
RwandAir and Qatar Airways launched (12-Jul-2021) a reciprocal loyalty partnership. Members of RwandAir Dream Miles and Qatar Airways Privilege Club can now earn and spend miles on services operated by both airlines. RwandAir is the first airline from sub-Saharan Africa to enter a loyalty partnership with Qatar Airways. RwandAir CEO Yvonne Manzi Makolo commented: "We believe this initiative is a major step forward to greater cooperation". [more - original PR]