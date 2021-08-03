Become a CAPA Member
3-Aug-2021 6:25 AM

RwandAir and Qatar Airways launch 'extensive' interline agreement

RwandAir and Qatar Airways entered (02-Aug-2021) an "extensive" interline agreement as part of their strategic partnership. The airlines will offer a combined network of more than 160 destinations, connecting via Kigali and Doha. Qatar Airways operates five times weekly Doha-Entebbe-Kigali service with Boeing 787-8 equipment. The partnership is designed to leverage Qatar Airways' global network, increase access to African destinations and integrate the airlines' loyalty programme benefits. Qatar Airways Group CEO Akbar Al-Baker commented: "Africa is a hugely important market for us and this latest partnership will help support the recovery of international air travel and offer unrivalled connectivity to and from a number of new African destinations". [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II]

