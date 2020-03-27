Russia's Transport Ministry prepares transport development strategy out to 2035

Russia's Minister of Transport Evgeniy Dietrich asked (26-Mar-2020) for approval of the strategy for the development of transport in the period to 2035 at a meeting with Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin. The strategy focuses on five areas including transport connectivity, effective cargo transportation, affordable and high quality level passenger services, integration of the transport system into the international transport network, and transport security and safety. Some specific measures include:

Construction and modernisation of runways and other airfield infrastructure at 25% of existing airports, and the increase of airport capacity;

Ensuring economically effective cargo transportation, reduction of delivery tines and costs and the use of digital solutions;

Ensuring complete accessibility in all transport modes by 2035. [more - original PR - English/Russian]