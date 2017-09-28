Russia's President instructs Minister to resolve VIM Airlines problem and intensify regulation

Russia's President Vladimir Putin instructed (27-Sep-2017) the Transport Minister Maksim Sokolov to cope with the VIM Airlines problem "quickly and effectively" as well as "submit proposals on settling this situation in general". Mr Putin said: "I want to tell the Minister that this is a reprimand for incompetent performance... Please resolve this problem quickly and effectively, and not only resolve it but also submit proposals on settling this situation in general, intensifying the legal regulation of this sector and enhancing responsibility of carriers. It is necessary to monitor the implementation of norms, requirements and standards. They must be effective, understandable and transparent". [more - original PR - English/Russian]