29-May-2019 9:57 AM
Russia's pax up 12% in four months ended Apr-2019, intl pax up 17%
Russia's Federal Air Transport Agency reported (28-May-2019) the following traffic highlights:
- Four months ended 2019:
- Passengers: 34.1 million, +11.8% year-on-year;
- Domestic: 20.3 million, +8.9%;
- International: 13.8 million, +16.5%;
- Traffic (RPKs): 88,229.7 million, +13.8% year-on-year;
- Domestic: 36,102.6 million, +10.9%;
- International: 52,127.1 million, +15.8%;
- Load factor: 80.6%, -0.1ppts;
- Domestic: 78.7%, +0.7ppts;
- International: 82.1%, -0.7ppts;
- Cargo and mail volume: 336,074 tons, -5.1%;
- Domestic: 85,820 tons, +0.7%;
- International: 250,254 tons, -6.9%;
- Apr-2019:
- Passengers: 9.4 million, +12.4% year-on-year;
- Domestic: 5.5 million, +10.1%;
- International: 3.9 million, +19.2%;
- Traffic (RPKs): 23,382.6 million, +13.9% year-on-year;
- Domestic: 9809.5 million, +8.7%;
- International: 13,572.6 million, +17.9%;
- Load factor: 81.5%, +0.1ppts;
- Domestic: 80.1%, -0.4pps;
- International: 82.5%, +0.4ppts;
- Cargo and mail volume: 95,076 tons, -2.5%;
- Domestic: 24,648 tons, +6.0%;
- International: 70,428 tons, -5.2%. [more - original PR - Russian]
