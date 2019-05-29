Become a CAPA Member
Loading
29-May-2019 9:57 AM

Russia's pax up 12% in four months ended Apr-2019, intl pax up 17%

Russia's Federal Air Transport Agency reported (28-May-2019) the following traffic highlights:

  • Four months ended 2019:
    • Passengers: 34.1 million, +11.8% year-on-year; 
      • Domestic: 20.3 million, +8.9%;
      • International: 13.8 million, +16.5%;
    • Traffic (RPKs): 88,229.7 million, +13.8% year-on-year; 
      • Domestic: 36,102.6 million, +10.9%;
      • International: 52,127.1 million, +15.8%;
    • Load factor: 80.6%, -0.1ppts;
      • Domestic: 78.7%, +0.7ppts;
      • International: 82.1%, -0.7ppts;
    • Cargo and mail volume: 336,074 tons, -5.1%;
      • Domestic: 85,820 tons, +0.7%;
      • International: 250,254 tons, -6.9%;
  • Apr-2019:
    • Passengers: 9.4 million, +12.4% year-on-year; 
      • Domestic: 5.5 million, +10.1%;
      • International: 3.9 million, +19.2%;
    • Traffic (RPKs): 23,382.6 million, +13.9% year-on-year; 
      • Domestic: 9809.5 million, +8.7%;
      • International: 13,572.6 million, +17.9%;
    • Load factor: 81.5%, +0.1ppts;
      • Domestic: 80.1%, -0.4pps;
      • International: 82.5%, +0.4ppts;
    • Cargo and mail volume: 95,076 tons, -2.5%;

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More