Russia's national strategic objectives include airport and air services development plans

Russia's President Vladimir Putin signed (07-May-2018) an order on the national goals and strategic objectives for the period to 2024. The order includes instructions on the expansion and upgrade of air transport infrastructure. The government's infrastructure modernisation plan is to include measures for the reconstruction of airport infrastructure and the expansion of the network of interregional, scheduled air services that bypass Moscow, to 50% of domestic scheduled air services. [more - original PR - English/Russian]