Russia's investment level ahead of FIFA World Cup indicates satisfaction with state of airports

CAPA - Centre for Aviation, in a report entitled: 'Russia's airports prepare for the World Cup: CAPA Global Airport Construction Database' stated (19-Jan-2018) the level of investment and expenditure suggests the Russian government is satisfied with the current state of the airports. With increased participation of private sector concerns in the past five years, airport infrastructure is in reasonably sound shape, and where necessary can be augmented by temporary terminals. [more - CAPA Analysis]