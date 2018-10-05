Russia's Government to provide STLC with EUR127m subsidy for acquisition of SSJ100s

Russia's Government announced (04-Oct-2018) plans to provide State Leasing Transport Company (STLC) with RUB9.8 billion (EUR127.2 million) in subsidies for the acquisition of eight Sukhoi SuperJet 100 aircraft valued at RUB18.7 billion (EUR242.7 million). STLC will source RUB9 million (EUR116.8 million) from the market. The aircraft are to be leased to Russian carriers operating regional services. Deliveries are scheduled for 2018 and 2019. The measure is expected to aid STLC in increasing the number of SSJ100s being acquired and leased and to maintain favourable leasing conditions for carriers. STLC delivered 36 aircraft to Russian carriers under leasing contracts. STLC director general Sergey Khramagin said: "Sukhoi SuperJet 100 is popular among operators - all aircraft with delivery in 2018 and 2019 are already allocated among customers". [more - original PR - Russian] [more - original PR - Russian - II]