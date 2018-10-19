Russia's Federal Air Transport Agency issues type certificate for PD-14
Russia's Federal Air Transport Agency issued (18-Oct-2018) a type certificate for PD-14 aircraft engine. Minister for Industry and Trade Denis Manturov said: "The first turbofan engine for civil aviation was successfully created in modern Russia". Rostec head Sergey Chemezov said: "We see big opportunities for PD-14 not only on the Russian but on the global aircraft manufacturing market. The process of validation of Rosaviatsiya's type certificate in Europe already commenced and is planned to be completed in 2019". Mr Manturov added MC-21 aircraft tests will be conducted simultaneously. Three serial PD-14 engines will be delivered to Irkut Corporation by the end of 2018. [more - original PR - Russian] [more - original PR - Russian - II] [more - original PR - Russian - III]