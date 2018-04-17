Russia's FAS proposes to reduce administrative barriers for foreign investment in airports

Russia's Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) proposed (Apr-2018) to reduce administrative barriers for foreign investors seeking to invest in Russia's airports. Russia has 91 airports of federal significance. The Government commission for control over foreign investment in Russia approved three airport related transactions in 2015, six in 2016 and four in 2017. The volume of foreign investment in airport, permitted by the commission, was USD552 million in 2015, USD399 million in 2016 and USD949 million in 2017. [more - original PR - Russian]