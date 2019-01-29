Become a CAPA Member
29-Jan-2019 7:59 AM

Russia's Deputy Prime Minister: Demand for MC-21 estimated at 850 aircraft

Russia's Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov announced (28-Jan-2019) the demand for Irkut MC-21 aircraft is estimated at 850 aircraft. Mr Borisov said: "We and our colleagues from Minpromtorg are considering the possibility, even based only on the domestic market, with the aim of dominating markets where today Boeing and Airbus are operating, to replace these as soon as possible". Mr Borisov said annual production is planned at 70 aircraft p/a, however could increase to 100 aircraft p/a. [more - original PR - Russian]

