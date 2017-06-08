Russia's aircraft manufacturing industry to receive EUR639m in 2017

Russia's Government allocated (07-Jun-2017) RUB41 billion (EUR638.5 million) in 2017 for the support of the aircraft manufacturing industry. The Government also plans to provide RUB2.5 billion (EUR38.9 million) to support the development of a service network for aircraft and RUB4.5 billion (EUR70.1 million) to support leasing companies in acquiring Russian aircraft. Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev added the State Transport Leasing Company capital injection, conducted earlier, is expected to provided for the delivery of 36 Sukhoi SuperJet 100 aircraft to Russian carriers in 2017/2018. [more - original PR - Russian]