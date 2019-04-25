Russian made aircraft to account for 50% of Aeroflot's fleet by 2030

Russia's Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov announced (24-Apr-2019) it is planned that every second aircraft in Aeroflot's fleet will be Russian made by 2030. The target is to be reached with the delivery of Irkut MC-21 aircraft. Mr Manturov added: "Existing firm orders for 175 MC-21 (and additionally we are working with Aeroflot on the acquisition of another 35 MC-21s) provide us with workload until 2027, when we will achieve the rate of production of 70 units p/a". [more - original PR - Russian]