17-Nov-2021 10:02 AM
Russian Government to reopen services to nine countries from 01-Dec-2021
Russia's Government announced (16-Nov-2021) plans to resume and adjust air services to the following countries, effective 01-Dec-2021:
- Kyrgyzstan: Resume weekly Zhukovsky-Bishkek and Zhukovsky-Osh services. Other Russian airports serving Tamchy will operate once weekly;
- Bangladesh: Resume twice weekly Moscow-Dhaka service;
- Mongolia: Resume three times weekly Moscow-Ulaanbaatar service as well as Ulan Ude-Ulaanbaatar, Irkutsk-Ulaanbaatar and Krasnoyarsk-Ulaanbaatar each operating weekly;
- Brazil: Resume twice weekly Moscow-Rio de Janeiro service;
- Vietnam: Resume Moscow-Ho Chi Minh City and Moscow-Nha Trang, each operating twice weekly;
- Italy: Resume twice weekly Zhukovsky-Rome service;
- Costa Rica: Resume twice weekly Moscow-San Jose service;
- Argentina: Resume twice weekly Moscow-Buenos Aires service;
- Kazakhstan: Resume up to three times weekly services to/from Shymkent, Nur Sultan, Almaty, Aktobe, Aktau, Atyrau and Ust Kamenogorsk. [more - original PR]